Browns RB Nick Chubb leaves Cowboys game with leg injury

The Cleveland Browns came into this week with a phenomenal two-headed monster running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Leading the league in explosive runs, it is their entire offensive identity behind an outstanding offensive line spearheaded by former Cowboys offensive coordinator Bill Callahan.

Unfortunately for the Browns and the NFL in general, Chubb was injured on an off tackle run. Chubb appeared to grab his knee when he hit the ground and was immediately taken back for X-Rays.

Browns RB Nick Chubb headed to locker room for X-ray on right knee. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 4, 2020





Check back for more updates on this very big injury for the Browns offensive attack in Week 4.

