Browns RB Nick Chubb the highest-graded player from the 2018 NFL draft class

With the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected running back Nick Chubb out of the University of Georgia.

And boy has that worked out well for them over the last six seasons since he joined the team.

In fact, with a career grade of 94.8 according to PFF, there is nobody who has graded out higher from the draft class six years ago.

The Browns desperately need Chubb back as their rushing attack hit a wall last season as Kareem Hunt and Jerome Ford carried the majority of the load. They have added running backs Nyheim Hines (more of a return specialist and pass catcher) and D’Onta Foreman to the roster to help carry the load in the meantime.

However, there is no doubt that the Browns will feel the effect of missing Chubb until the star running back can get back on the field for the brown and orange.

The highest-graded player from the entire 2018 draft class (94.8 career grade)… 🐶 pic.twitter.com/qNKoFChUfQ — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) April 22, 2024

