Browns' RB Nick Chubb goes on IR with MCL sprain, but expected to return this season

The Cleveland Browns have lost a key piece of their offense for the foreseeable future. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that running back Nick Chubb has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and is being placed on injured reserve.

Browns' RB Nick Chubb is being placed on IR with an MCL injury, per Kevin Stefanski. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

There is a silver lining to this dark cloud, though. Stefanski told reporters that Chubb doesn’t need surgery and his injury isn’t season ending. Stefanski didn’t specify when Chubb would be back, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he could be back in about six weeks.

Doctors believe Browns’ RB Nick Chubb is expected to miss about six weeks, per source. https://t.co/iQ5dIVMlpq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Chubb left Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys late in the first quarter. A Cowboys player rolled over his right leg and he appeared to be in some serious pain.

This is a big loss for the Browns. When Chubb left the game, he was second in the league in rushing. He has 335 yards on 57 carries this season, as well as four touchdowns. The Browns did manage to muddle through on Sunday after Chubb left, relying on the trio of Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard in the backfield on their way to a 49-38 win.

Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field with an injury as quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to him in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports More

