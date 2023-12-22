Browns RB Kareem Hunt says team called him the night Nick Chubb injured knee

The Cleveland Browns wasted no time recruiting a familiar face to replace Nick Chubb after he injured his knee in Week 2. The team called up veteran Kareem Hunt “that night,” the running back said on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” this week, after the team realized the severity of Chubb’s injury.

“It shocked me just like it shocked everybody else,” Hunt said. “It’s kind of crazy being in the situation that it took [to get signed] because I never want to wish injuries on anybody.”

The Browns called Kareem Hunt the night Nick Chubb got hurt… #DawgPound "It was that night." –@Kareemhunt7 shares the story ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oOoBJZIoc3 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) December 18, 2023

Hunt signed with the Browns on Sept. 20 – two days after Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hunt, who played the previous four seasons in Cleveland, was a free agent at the time. He reportedly “brought the juice” back to the locker room, according to fellow running back Jerome Ford.

Cleveland’s running game hasn’t been nearly as good as expected with Chubb, but the duo of Hunt and Ford have been solid as a tandem. They’ve split split carries since Week 3, but Hunt has been a bit more efficient with his fewer touches. He’s rushed 118 times for 369 yards and seven touchdowns this season and caught 12 receptions for 74 yards.

Ford has been solid in his own right with 718 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 174 carries. He’s also caught 39 receptions for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

They’ll face a stiff run defense in Week 16 against the Houston Texans, who rank sixth against the run this season.

