Browns and Rams easing into the offense

The Browns and Rams have the same amount of points (not many).

But the Browns are controlling the tempo of the game at least.

The longest drive of the night resulted in a 23-yard Austin Seibert field goal, allowing the Browns to tie this one 3-3 in the second quarter.

The 13-play, 75-yard drive chewed up plenty of clock, as Cleveland holds a 11:47-6:32 time of possession advantage.

The Rams aren’t exactly taking advantage, with both teams apparently content to throw jabs early in this one.