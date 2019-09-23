Someone lost half a million dollars betting on the Browns against the Rams

The Browns didn't impress against the Rams on Sunday night. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Look, there were plenty of losers during the Cleveland Browns’ 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Freddie Kitchens called one of the worst fourth-and-long plays you will ever see and that was only one low point for him. Baker Mayfield struggled against an aggressive Rams defense. Odell Beckham Jr. might have left the New York Giants right before it got a good quarterback.

But the biggest defeat of all was at the sportsbook.

A $500k gamble goes south for Browns bettor

One bold gambler put a whopping $506,000 on the Browns to cover as 3.5-point home underdogs at a William Hill book at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, according to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

Half a million dollars gone as the Browns offense struggled at home. Per Rovell, that bet is the biggest of the NFL season so far and the single biggest a William Hill spokesman could remember.

That bet reportedly ran counter to the betting action for the game, with bettors heavily favoring the Rams. That 20-13 final score resulted in most sportsbooks taking a bath on what was apparently the heaviest-bet game of the season so far.

We’ll have to see if anyone is feeling as bold next week when the Browns face the Baltimore Ravens in a contest that could help decide the AFC North.

