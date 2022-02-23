Browns raising ticket prices for 2022 season

The Browns fell short of the postseason in 2021, but that isn’t stopping them from raising the prices for their season tickets.

The team announced the new prices on Wednesday. It’s the third straight season that the team has raised prices and the fifth time since 2008.

According to the team, the lowest-priced season tickets will go from $50 to $55 this season and that seats for over half of the non-club and non-premium seating will rise by no more than $10 per game. The team also said that they expect their average season ticket price to rank in the bottom-third of the league.

“After every season, we review comprehensive data about our season ticket memberships and price points for each section in the stadium,” Browns senior vice president of communications Peter John-Baptiste said in a statement. “Our first focus is making sure that we continue to enhance our season ticket members’ year-round experience while also appropriately pricing tickets based on variables in the local market, NFL and sports industry. Our annual approach prioritizes making ticket options available to all fans at affordable price points and providing customizable payment plans to meet each individual’s needs. In addition, our recent introduction of an auto-renewal payment program and two-phase renewal process gives our season ticket members convenient payment options. We look forward to an exciting home slate of games in 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium with the best fans in the NFL.”

In addition to their fellow AFC North teams, the Browns will be hosting the Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Saints, and Buccaneers next season.

