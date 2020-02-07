Browns raise season ticket prices

The Browns fell short of expectations in 2019, but they’re expecting fans to pony up more for season tickets in 2020.

In a statement from Browns Senior VP of Communications Peter John-Baptiste, the team justified the ticket increase by saying they’re still lower than most NFL teams.

“We have a deep appreciation for the support of our season ticket members and fans,” the statement said. “We will always prioritize providing affordable options for all, while looking at ticket prices throughout the NFL to determine our structure. The last 12 years, our ticket prices have remained flat in many areas. After careful consideration and discussion, we created a moderate increase that will still fall within the four least expensive season tickets in the NFL.

“We fully understand that our results on the field have not met expectations, either ours or our fans, and we are working hard to create the success that our fans truly deserve.”

The Browns sold out their season tickets in 2019.