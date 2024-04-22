New Browns quarterback Jameis Winston hilariously interviews a fish

When the Cleveland Browns added veteran backup quarterback Jameis Winston this offseason, we knew there would be some funny moments to document. That started over the weekend after a video of Winston interviewing fish caught on a fishing boat was posted to social media.

Winston is seen on a fishing boat asking the fish questions about flopping around and whether the two fish are related. Videos like this show why teammates love to be around a fun, easygoing individual like Winston.

Winston brings great stability to the backup quarterback position, but his leadership and impact in the locker room are also huge. Now, the Browns turn their attention to the 2024 NFL draft, which kicks off in just a couple of days.

Will the Browns take advantage of the incredibly deep wide receiver and offensive tackle classes in a few days? Or will they shock some of us and add to an already-stacked defensive line?

Not Jameis interviewing a fish 💀 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/XJHNRwFZDm — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) April 20, 2024

