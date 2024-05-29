Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will throw in front of the media Thursday

For the first time since having shoulder surgery in November, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will throw in front of the media during Thursday’s OTA practice. Watson threw last week and on Tuesday, but practices were not open to the media, so the team has limited and controlled the video fans have seen.

From everything the team has posted so far, Watson doesn’t seem limited or uncomfortable making throws in practice. Getting more eyes on practice will paint a bigger picture, and though practices in May don’t mean much, it will be nice to have more information about how the franchise quarterback is looking.

It has already been said a million times, but the Browns need Watson to play a lot better in 2024 if they are to advance further in the playoffs and potentially win a Super Bowl. OTAs will continue on Wednesday before the practice that is open to the public on Thursday.

