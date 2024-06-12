Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes another step forward on Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns started their mandatory minicamp practices on Tuesday, and their quarterback took another step toward his return. So far this off-season, Deshaun Watson has done some light throwing but hasn’t participated in any team 7-on-7 periods as part of his rehab.

On Tuesday, however, he participated in that period and looked healthy with no noticeable issues, throwing with more velocity than the past couple of weeks. There is still a long way to go between non-padded practices in June and games in the fall, but seeing Watson taking more steps forward and not suffering setbacks is exactly what we need to see.

Cleveland has a lot riding on this season, and Watson’s return to form and being at least serviceable is necessary to take things to the next level in the postseason. Mandatory minicamp continues Wednesday and Thursday, and Amari Cooper has held out so far, likely looking for a new contract.

#Browns Deshaun Watson throwing in 7 on 7s today for the first time: pic.twitter.com/acQbaQYav3 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire