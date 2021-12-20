Browns QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum remain on COVID list; Nick Mullens to start vs. Raiders

The Cleveland Browns did not get the news they wanted on Monday morning.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so the Browns will start third-stringer Nick Mullens against the Raiders on Monday. Signed on Sept. 1, Mullens was called up from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement on Thursday.

Mayfield posted on his Instagram story Sunday night that he was still asymptomatic and hoped to test negative Monday so he could start.

As of Monday morning, coach Kevin Stefanski and two assistants — acting running backs coach Ryan Cordell and offensive assistant T.C. McCartney — were also unavailable. Barring any late changes, those three are out.

The Browns said there would be no other activations from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the 2 p.m. ET deadline.

They did get starting free safety John Johnson III activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to face the Raiders. Johnson tested positive for the virus and landed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

With a win, the Browns would move into first place in the AFC North standings. With a loss, they would fall to the fourth and final spot in the ultra-tight division.

The Browns also activated seven players from the practice squad Monday as COVID-19 replacements. They were cornerbacks Brian Allen and Herb Miller, guard Hjalte Froholdt, defensive end Joe Jackson, running back John Kelly and safeties Jovante Moffatt and Tedric Thompson.

Because of the Browns' COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to postpone the game with the Raiders from 4:30 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Monday. Another adjustment gave both teams until 2 p.m. Monday to make transactions for the game.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum remain out; Nick Mullens to start