Browns QB Watson has 'successful' surgery; full recovery by 2024 opener expected

Nov. 21—Surgery performed on Deshaun Watson's right shoulder Nov. 21 was "successful," the Browns announced in a statement, and added he is expected to be ready to play before the start of the 2024 season.

Watson suffered a fractured right shoulder in the first quarter of the game with the Ravens on Nov. 12, but he played through the injury and completed 14 of 14 passes in the second half to lead a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter. He also suffered a high left ankle sprain in the first half.

Watson missed most of four games earlier in the season with a strained right rotator cuff. He complained to trainers about different shoulder pain after the Baltimore game. An MRI revealed a fracture.

"Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent surgery today to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder,' the statement from the team says. "The surgery was performed by Neal ElAttrache, MD, in Los Angeles and was deemed successful. The rehab process is scheduled to begin on Friday, and a full recovery is expected prior to the start of the 2024 season."

The Browns are 7-3 overall. Watson is 5-1 as a starter. He is credited with the Browns' 39-38 victory over the Colts in Oct. 22 because he started the game, even though he was pulled before the first quarter ended after completing just one of five passes (for five yards), throwing one interception and almost throwing another. The Browns trailed, 14-7, when head coach Kevin Stefanski switched to PJ. Walker at quarterback.

Watson will be in the third year of his five-year contract with the Browns next season. They acquired him from the Texans in March 2022 for six draft picks, including a first-round pick in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Watson was suspended the first 11 games of 2022 for violating the NFL' personal conduct penalty after more than 24 massage therapists accused him of sexual misconduct when he played for the Texans. He will have played in 12 of a possible 34 games with the Browns by the time the 2023 season ends.