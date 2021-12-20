Browns QB Nick Mullens will officially start vs. Raiders

It’s now official. The Raiders will face Nick Mullens on Monday afternoon as both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum failed to clear the COVID-19 protocols set by the league.

Both Mayfield and Keenum tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, but the hope was that one of them would be cleared in time for this game. That news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network via Twitter:

#Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum didn’t test out of COVID protocols, so it’ll be Nick Mullens starting today against the #Raiders, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2021

Mullens has not thrown a pass this season but did start eight games for the 49ers in 2020. In those eight games, he threw 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He signed with the Browns earlier this offseason but has yet to appear in a game.

It remains to be seen what other players the Browns might be getting back for this Week 15 matchup, but we do know that their top two quarterbacks won’t be on the field. Expect the Browns to run the ball early and often in this game with Nick Chubb.

