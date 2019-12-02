Browns QB Mayfield OK after hurting hand in loss to Steelers
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield answers questions about his injured hand during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
BEREA, Ohio (AP) -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not expected to miss any time after injuring his right hand in Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.
Mayfield played the second half with a glove helping protect and support his hand after he struck it on the facemask of Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree while throwing a deep incompletion just before halftime.
Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Monday that he was prepared to play backup Garrett Gilbert in the second half, but X-rays taken on Mayfield at halftime were negative.
Kitchens said Mayfield “should be fine” and able to start this week when the Browns (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals.
The second-year QB completed 18 of 32 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Steelers. He went 8 of 15 for 98 yards in the second half. Mayfield’s final pass was picked off by former Browns cornerback Joe Haden.
