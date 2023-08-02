Browns QB Kellen Mond will start the Hall of Fame Game: Here's what to know about him

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are set to face off in the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton on Thursday.

While the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game is marketed as a big deal, signifying the unofficial start of the NFL season to fans and honoring the incoming HOF class (which this year includes Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas), it's still a preseason game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond (7) watches as quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during an NFL football camp, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

As such, fans in attendance or watching from home should not expect to see big names like Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper competing in a game that doesn't count toward regular season records. It's not worth the injury risk to coaches or GMs or even to players to compete before every win comes packed with potential playoff implications.

So, in steps quarterback Kellen Mond.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Mond is third on the Browns' depth chart at the QB position behind the aforementioned Watson and backup Joshua Dobbs. He'll be under center and looking to prove himself to a national audience during the Hall of Fame Game.

Before then, here's what to know about the Browns' third-string QB.

Kellen Mond was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Vikings 23-13. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Back in 2021, the Minnesota Vikings selected Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round. Mond appeared in just one regular season game for the Vikes, completing two of his three passes for five yards.

The quarterback drafted immediately after Mond at pick No. 67, Davis Mills out of Stanford, has played in 28 career games (26 of them starts). Mills, drafted by the Houston Texans, has put forth a record of 5-19-1 while throwing 33 touchdowns against 25 interceptions. His 15 interceptions in 2022 was tied for the league lead with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys.

Kellen Mond was rated the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in his recruiting class

Back when Mond was a senior in high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — where he transferred to from Ronald Reagan High School in San Antonio, Texas — he passed for 1,936 yards to go with 20 touchdowns while adding 775 rushing yards and 18 TDs.

That earned Mond, a Texas A&M commit at the time, the No. 1 overall positional ranking from Rivals.com. He was also the No. 4 recruit in the state per Rivals and No. 21 overall nationally.

While his NFL career to this point has been relegated to backup duty, Mond was a stud back in high school and earned nationwide recognition for his talents.

He’ll want to show what he can do on the gridiron in Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game.

Kellen Mond's college career at Texas A&M left him in elite company

Mond's dual-threat talents certainly translated from high school up to college in the SEC at Texas A&M.

After his tenure with the Aggies was completed, Mond became just the third quarterback in SEC history to record more than 9,000 career passing yards with at least 1,500 rushing yards. With those lofty stats, Mond joined Tim Tebow and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the only three college football players in SEC history to post those stats in a college career.

Mond's NFL standing is clearly third among those three guys right now, but the 24-year-old has time to find his niche at the highest level, even if that doesn't ultimately end up being with the Browns.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns' QB Kellen Mond to start 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game