Browns QB Joe Flacco should win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

When the Cleveland Browns signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, no one expected the move would result in such great play. Flacco is not only playing great football he is playing the best football he has ever played in his entire career. In the win over the New York Jets, Flacco threw for over 300 yards in his fourth straight game something he had never done in three straight games let alone four.

The interceptions at times have been issues but because of all the big plays, they haven’t been issues they couldn’t overcome. He makes more than a couple of plays that make you just go wow each week. He has shown that he still has incredible arm talent and he can still throw a beautiful deep ball.

He is accomplishing all of this after not being on a team’s roster at all until the Browns signed him on November 20th. He was staying in shape throwing passes around with his younger brother just in case someone finally called him.

He came to town and before you knew it he was on the field carving up defenses as he was likely still learning the playbook. There are not many people playing the position better than Flacco who is playing behind a banged-up offensive line.

The story of Flacco walking into town and saving the Browns’ season and championship dreams doesn’t seem believable if we weren’t seeing it with our own eyes. To me, his impact on the field cannot be beaten in terms of who should be the comeback player of the year.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire