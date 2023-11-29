Browns QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Rams if Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out

The Cleveland Browns could be forced to start their fourth different quarterback of the season when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who’s filled in for Deshaun Watson, is in the concussion protocol and not practicing yet.

As a result, it’s Joe Flacco who’s getting the first-team reps in practice to start the week, an indication that the Browns would likely start him over P.J. Walker if Thompson-Robinson can’t play. The Browns just signed Flacco to the practice squad nine days ago so he hasn’t had much time to learn the offense.

Flacco last played in the NFL in 2022, starting three games for the Jets and going 1-2 in those contests. He had five touchdown passes and three interceptions, averaging 210.2 yards per game.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that Joe Flacco is the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is in the concussion protocol. If DTR can't go, Flacco would get the start for his former rival. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2023

This season, the Browns are 5-1 with Watson at quarterback and 2-3 with everyone else starting. The Rams will try to make it 2-4 by taking down Cleveland at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, though it’s the Browns defense that should worry the Rams, not the offense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire