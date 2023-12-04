Browns QB Joe Flacco continues to thrive as he hit Harrison Bryant vs. Rams

In a back-and-forth game, the Cleveland Browns have punched back against the Los Angeles Rams. After surrendering a long touchdown drive defensively, the veteran Joe Flacco has continued to lead this offense down the field. This time, he pulls the Browns back into this game, hitting tight end Harrison Bryant for a touchdown.

This capped off a 13-play, 75-yard drive for the Browns. Flacco now sits with 254 yards passing and two touchdowns in his debut for Cleveland. Harrison Bryant is now up to 49 yards on five catches after this touchdown grab as well on the day.

Unfortunately, however, kicker Dustin Hopkins missed the extra point as the Browns now trail the Rams by one. Hopkins has been money all season, and this miss leaves everyone in a state of shock.

With nine minutes to go, the Browns need their defense to clamp down and get the ball back for the offense.

