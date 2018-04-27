Browns get QB, Giants select RB Barkley to open NFL draft

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Cleveland Browns used the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to select Oklahoma Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"The guy knows how to play, knows how to win," Browns general manager John Dorsey said Thursday night after a tepid reception from the Browns' live draft party patrons. "Wins the game of football."

The more that 20,000 on hand inside of at AT&T Stadium, the first draft at an NFL stadium, erupted in cheers as commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Browns' decision. The next chance for the locals to erupt came more than two hours later, with the Dallas Cowboys selection of Boise State linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (19th overall).

Cleveland threw a curveball with its No. 4 selection, taking Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward. Dorsey said Ward's excellence in press-man coverage is the perfect fit for Gregg Williams' defense.

A shakeup in the draft order occurred after the Colts' drafted sixth. Tampa Bay traded the No. 7 pick to Buffalo -- which drafted Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen -- for the Bills' first-round pick, No. 12, and two second-round selections (the 53rd and 56th picks overall). The Bills also got the Buccaneers' seventh-round pick.

With the No. 2 pick, the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley of Penn State. Barkley, considered by many analysts as the top player in the draft, will join an offensive unit that includes Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard.

There was speculation the Giants might take a quarterback at No. 2, but the new front office and coaching staff is firmly in Manning's corner.

"Saquon is who we wanted," Giants GM Dave Gettleman said. "We were thrilled he was there. In all the years I've done scouting, I've only given one 9.0 grade. That was Peyton Manning. And this guy is a 9.0."

Story Continues

At No. 3, the Jets went quarterback, choosing Southern Cal's Sam Darnold, who before only a few days ago appeared to be a lock as the top overall choice.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said Thursday night he saw Darnold play live five times last season.

"I couldn't be happier," Darnold said.

Darnold, 20, was the first quarterback drafted this high by the Jets since Joe Namath went first overall in 1965. They selected USC quarterback Mark Sanchez fifth overall in 2009 and Richard Todd No. 6 overall in 1976.

Darnold, who left the Trojans after his redshirt junior season, will go to a team desperately in need of a quarterback as a building block. The Jets went 5-11 last season. Thought to be a Heisman Trophy candidate entering the season, Darnold's performance suffered in 2017 while playing behind an inexperienced line and with young wide receivers.

Another trade put the Arizona Cardinals at No. 10, in position to select UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen. The Cardinals made a trade with the Oakland Raiders to move up six spots.

Ward, who most draft analysts had going no higher than No. 9, is considered a true cover corner with great quickness and speed. The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder ran a 4.32 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

NC State defensive end Bradley Chubb, viewed as an option for the Giants and Browns, gives the Broncos a potent pass rusher with pair with Von Miller. Chubb, 6-4, 275, had 10 sacks and 44 tackles for loss.

"I'm excited to get to work with guys like Von (Miller) and Shane (Ray)," Chubb said. "We have to make sure that we have the most dangerous pass rush in the NFL. I'm looking forward to the opportunity and I can't wait."

Broncos vice president John Elway said the Broncos rated Chubb "the best defensive player in the draft."

At No. 6, the Colts selected Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson and after Allen went to Buffalo, the Chicago Bears selected Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith with the eighth pick. Nelson's college teammate, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, went No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins used the 11th pick in hopes of boosting a suspect secondary with the selection of Minkah Fitzpatrick, a defensive back from national champion Alabama. The No. 2 safety in the draft, Florida State's Derwin James, was picked 17th by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fitzpatrick's teammate, defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne, was taken two picks later by the Redskins. And a third Crimson Tide defender, linebacker Rashaan Evans, landed with the Tennessee Titans at No. 22 following a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.

Right before Payne at No. 12 was another defensive tackle, Vita Vea, a 6-4, 347-pounder from Washington, who went to Tampa Bay.

New Orleans moved up -- sacrificing next year's first-round pick -- in a deal with the Green Bay Packers to select UTSA pass rusher Marcus Davenport. The Packers traded again to rise from the 27th pick received from the Saints to 18th and select Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Buffalo also drafted linebacker Tremaine Edmunds from Virginia Tech (16th overall).

Back-to-back centers were claimed by the Lions (Frank Ragnow, Arkansas) and Bengals (Billy Price, Ohio State) at 20 and 21.

--By John Henry, Field Level Media