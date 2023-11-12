Browns QB Deshaun Watson in walking boot after win over Ravens, says he’s ‘fine’

Deshaun Watson helped orchestrate the Cleveland Browns’ 33-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, but he didn’t come away unscathed.

The Browns quarterback looked injured at various points in the contest – especially before halftime – and was seen in a walking boot on his left foot after the game. He reportedly suffered a foot or ankle injury at some point in the game and backup P.J. Walker even came in at one point in the second half.

But Watson finished the game and later said he didn’t believe the injury would sideline help next week.

Immediately after the game, Watson said he’d “do whatever” he could to go back into the game. Later in the press room, Watson told reporters, “I’ll be fine,” when asked about the injury. He added that he’d play in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s #Browns Deshaun Watson walking out in a left boot after 33-31 victory over #Ravens pic.twitter.com/x51kmlpWXD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 12, 2023

Watson may feel good enough to play, but that could change in the coming days – especially with a lower body injury. He’s also still likely dealing with the recovery of the shoulder injury that limited him earlier this season.

The Browns certainly need Watson at full strength, though. Despite a horrific first half, Watson went 14-14 for 139 yards and one passing touchdown. He led another touchdown drive as well and then the game-winning field goal drive at the end of the game. Watson extended multiple plays with his legs, including the touchdown pass to Elijah Moore and a long run on the Browns’ final drive of the game.

Watson’s new injury should be concerning, but the face he was able to finish the game should be encouraging for his availability next week.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire