Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.

With Watson getting 11 games, that means that his first NFL game since Jan. 3, 2021, will be in the same venue: NRG Stadium. Watson’s first game back is Week 13 at the Houston Texans.

