Browns QB Deshaun Watson says he respects the Texans, McNair family

Deshaun Watson will make his debut as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback in the city where his NFL career began as a first-round pick in 2017 when they take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium.

Watson served an 11-game suspension and his return comes after being traded from Houston in the offseason, marking the end of a nearly 14-month standoff between the organization and the 2020 NFL passing champion.

The three-time Pro Bowler met with the Cleveland media Dec. 1 and state he is excited to get back on the gridiron.

“I am excited to just play football in general in front of Cleveland Browns fans but also in front of some of the Houston Texans fans,” Watson said. “I respect the whole organization of the Houston Texans. I respect the McNair family. I respect everyone that was there that drafted me in 2017. It has been great memories and fun memories.”

Watson indicated he still has friends, family, and a home still in Space City.

“I am excited to get in front all of those fans. I have so much love for the City of Houston and H-Town, and everyone in that city pretty much knows that,” said Watson. “I am excited to do that, but the most important thing is I am excited to be in front of the Cleveland Browns fans for sure.”

When Watson was with the Browns, he held a 2-1 record against Cleveland with his most recent game a 10-7 loss as the Texans’ quarterback on Nov. 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The loss marked two straight losses Houston has endured against the Browns. Houston’s last win over Cleveland was on Dec. 2, 2018, at NRG Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire