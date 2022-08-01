Breaking News:

Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games violating NFL's personal conduct policy

Browns QB Deshaun Watson to miss Week 3 game vs Steelers

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to multiple sources including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended six games for the more than two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct.

This means when the Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Browns in Cleveland in Week Three, they will not face Watson. The Browns currently have three other quarterbacks on the roster who will try to win the starting job including former Steelers reserve Josh Dobbs. The Browns traded former first-round pick Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers earlier in the summer.

Steelers’ fans know full well what this feels like Former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dealt with a six-game suspension of his own due to similar allegations made by two women back in 2010.

