Browns QB Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL officials this week, then host teammates in Bahamas

This will be a busy week for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Watson this week in Texas as the league continues to investigate whether the three-time Pro Bowl selection violated its personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the arrangement confirmed Monday.

"We will decline comment as the review is active and ongoing," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy wrote in an email.

Then this weekend, Watson will host the majority of his teammates who play offense for quality time and on-field workouts in the Bahamas, a person with knowledge of the plans said.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported the developments.

Even though Watson faces 22 active lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct or sexual assault during massage appointments, the Browns acquired him March 18 in a trade with the Houston Texans and gave him a five-year contract worth a record-setting $230 million fully guaranteed.

In March, two Texas grand juries combined to decline to indict Watson on 10 criminal complaints. He has denied all wrongdoing.

Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson enters a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Despite the lack of charges, Watson could still be suspended by the league.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has repeatedly stated there is no time frame for when former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson, a disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association, will render a decision on whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy.

But Watson meeting with the league is a significant step in the process.

It's unclear whether Robinson will wait until the civil lawsuits are resolved to rule. Attorneys for Watson and the plaintiffs have agreed to avoid trial from Aug. 1 to March 1, and Watson has said he does not intend to settle the cases. All of this means there may not be legal resolution until 2023.

Deshaun Watson, right, talks with the news media as general manager Andrew Berry listens on Friday.

Meanwhile, Watson has made a concerted effort to bond with his new teammates this offseason, and his mission will continue with the upcoming Caribbean getaway.

In April, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward said Watson and defensive end Myles Garrett had been organizing offseason trips for teammates. In other words, Garrett is expected to do something with the defense similar to what Watson will do with the offense this weekend.

Despite Watson's legal trouble, several of his new teammates have explained how they're supporting and embracing him.

Many of Watson's teammates have become more familiar with him since the Browns' voluntary offseason workout program began April 19 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea. Even the team's recently drafted rookies on the offensive side of the ball have said Watson reached out to them with welcoming text messages.

