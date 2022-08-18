Breaking News:

Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5M, league sources tell Yahoo Sports

Browns QB Deshaun Watson gets 11-game suspension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the NFL has increased the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to 11 games. In addition, Watson faces a $5 million fine and is required to attend mandatory counseling.

Watson’s initial suspension was set at six games but the league appealed to have the punishment for the two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct extended to better account for the severity of the violation.

This means the Steelers will still miss Watson in the Browns lineup in Week Three but Watson should be back and have the rust knocked off by the time the Steelers take on the Browns in the regular-season finale.

List

Steelers updated 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of the preseason

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories