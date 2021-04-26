  • Oops!
Browns QB Baker Mayfield not sweating contract extension: 'I want to go out and win games'

Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal
·7 min read
Baker Mayfield felt nostalgic Monday because it marked the three-year anniversary of the Browns drafting him first overall on April 26, 2018.

"I think it's been a good journey, but it's nowhere close to being done," Mayfield said Monday via Zoom. "I think that's the best part."

Mayfield and the franchise he believes he was born to lead have a pact for two more seasons after general manager Andrew Berry exercised the fifth-year option on the starting quarterback's rookie deal last week.

Now everyone wants to know when the two sides will agree to a long-term contract extension on the heels of Mayfield helping the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time in 18 years and earn their first postseason win in 26 years.

Does Mayfield prefer to sign an extension this offseason? Would he be OK with waiting, even if fellow quarterbacks and 2018 draft classmates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson receive long-term commitments from the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the meantime?

"I hope the best for them," Mayfield said. "Whatever happens, happens. But it really is out of my control at this point. The fifth-year option just happened, so a long-term deal I think is a little bit on the back burner for me. I'm not worried about it. I want to go out and win games. I think everything happens for a reason, so we'll see what happens."

By exercising the fifth-year option, Berry secured Mayfield through the 2022 season, when he's scheduled to make $18.858 million guaranteed.

"I'm truly thankful and grateful for them taking the chance, Andrew and the Haslam family, for picking up that fifth-year option and making it one more year in Cleveland and extending this journey that we started three years ago today," Mayfield said. "I've been kind of thinking about that all day, so I'm very happy about that. In terms of long-term deals, I'm taking it one day at a time. I've still got two seasons left on this full rookie contract now to see what happens."

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) reacts during the first half in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. [Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports]
In the NFL, business can transition from the back burner to the front burner in a hurry. The Browns will likely engage in contract extension talks with Mayfield's camp later this offseason, but it hasn't happened yet, a person familiar with the situation said Friday, when the club picked up the fifth-year option. Recent quarterback deals indicate an extension for Mayfield could average between $35 million and $40 million annually.

"I get asked about [a long-term extension] a lot, but it's also one of those things that I trust wholeheartedly in the Mills family, my agents, and for them to handle that behind the scenes," Mayfield said. "But right now, it's about setting up the foundation for this upcoming season and continuing to build on what we left with last year and continue to improve."

Mayfield improved dramatically last season, when he bounced back from a disappointing 2019. He completed 349-of-557 passes (62.7%) for 4,030 yards and 30 touchdowns with nine interceptions for a rating of 95.7 in 18 games this past season, leading the Browns to a record of 12-6, including 1-1 in the playoffs.

Mayfield, 26, said the success he experienced has motivated him to work "even harder" this offseason than last.

"The part about me and my competitiveness to never be satisfied, I think that's a huge reason why I'm here today and why I'm at this level of playing in the NFL," Mayfield said. "For me, it's continuing to harness that and work even harder because it's not over.

"I also think that everything I did last offseason, I kind of carried through a little bit of that throughout the year, so I'm able to start even more ahead of time and ahead of schedule this offseason. That's the best thing about it for me. I'm not having to start over completely."

Mayfield hopes to benefit from continuity for the first time in his NFL career.

All of the key players on the offense are returning to the Browns.

"This is the first time ever in my career that you have 11 guys who at one point started on this offense all coming back," Mayfield said. "I think that's truly pretty special."

Coach Kevin Stefanski, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and the rest of the staff are back, too. Entering consecutive seasons with the same head coach and playbook is unprecedented for Mayfield as a professional.

"When it comes to continuity, everybody being on the same page and having the same goals, that's so important," Mayfield said. "For me going into it, this is the first time since having [Bob] Stoops from 2015-2016 as the same head coach [at the University of Oklahoma] that it's ... happened for me, and I'm obviously looking forward to it and continuing to build on what we had started last year.

"It's nowhere near being over. We were not satisfied when it came to just making it into the playoffs, winning one game and then losing in the next round. That's the great part about what we have coming back is everybody got a little taste of that and some guys who have made it further, everybody is hungry for more."

More:Kevin Stefanski wants Browns players on field, but respects stance on workouts

Mayfield and his teammates have been participating virtually in the Browns' voluntary offseason program since April 19.

Players from more than 20 teams, including the Browns, have announced they will not attend voluntary in-person workouts this offseason, citing COVID-19 concerns and injury data from 2020. The movement is being led by the NFL Players Association and union president JC Tretter, who's also the starting center of the Browns.

"We all kind of came together and decided that opting out and doing the whole virtual offseason [was the best decision because of] safety precautions, but also what we were able to accomplish [through virtual meetings] from all across the country last year [while] installing a whole new system for everybody," Mayfield said.

The NFLPA advises against players gathering to work out together on their own amid the pandemic, but Mayfield said he and some teammates plan to gather for training sessions at some point this offseason. Mayfield hosted workouts for some Browns wide receivers and tight ends last year in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

"I think everybody is kind of on different schedules when it comes in terms of vaccinations and everybody’s personal opinions," Mayfield said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that. Yeah, we'll eventually get together. There's no doubt about that. We're going to try to do everything that we can and do it as safely as possible, but we know we have to put the work in right now to start fast and hit the ground running come fall."

Mayfield will be grinding on his own, too. After playing at a heavier weight in 2019 than he ever had previously, Mayfield entered last season in tremendous shape after training in the offseason with CJ McFarland at Onnit Sports Performance in Austin.

"Kevin, Alex Van Pelt and I, we were all kind of laughing because I came back in such good shape [last year], they said I have to surpass that," Mayfield said. "[Stefanski] said I set the expectations too high. I plan on doing the same thing. I'm still working out with the same trainer, CJ, down in Austin."

Mayfield has faith that as long as he focuses and takes care of business, his contract situation will work out just fine.

“If we win games, everything will happen how it should," he said. "That's my mentality, and I truly do believe that."

