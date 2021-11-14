Browns QB Baker Mayfield leaves game with knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Sunday's game against the New England Patriots late in the third quarter with a knee injury.

With the Browns trailing 31-7, Mayfield took a hit from linebacker Matthew Judon on an incomplete pass with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum entered the game in place of Mayfield, who had been playing through a sore left foot and an injured left, non-throwing shoulder.

Medical personnel examined Mayfield on the field, walked him to the sideline and into the tent on the sideline.

After being examined, Mayfield left the tent, sat on the bench and later walked around on the sideline. The Browns officially listed him as questionable to return, but Keenum stayed in the game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Baker Mayfield injury: Browns QB leaves game with knee injury