Browns QB Baker Mayfield knocked out with knee injury against Patriots

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield left Sunday's game with a right knee injury late in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. His return is listed as questionable.

Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum with the Browns in New England territory, down 31-7. After he misfired on a short pass to D'Ernest Johnson, Mayfield was hit by the Patriots' Matthew Judon was seen limping off the field afterward.

#Browns Baker Mayfield has right knee injury; return questionable — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 14, 2021

The injury was unrelated to the left shoulder ailment he's been playing through. He went into the medical tent on the sideline.

Keenum was sacked on the next two plays and knocked back into Cleveland's end of the field.

Before he left the game, Mayfield completed 11 of 21 passes for 73 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He also was sacked twice in the game and had a mere 36 passing yards in the first half.