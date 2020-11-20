Browns put Myles Garrett on COVID-19 reserve list

The NFL continues to play beat the clock with COVID-19.

Even though the league has managed to stage all games through 10 weeks of the 2020 season, more and more and more players are catching the virus or landing on the COVID-19 reserve list due to close contact with someone who has.

The latest addition to the list comes in Cleveland, where pass rusher Myles Garrett has landed on the COVID-19 reserve list after missing practice all week with an illness.

The circumstances imply that Garrett has tested positive, which means he’ll miss Sunday’s game and potentially more games beyond that.

Garrett currently leads the NFL in sacks, with 9.5.

Four other Browns currently are on the COVID-19 reserve list: tackle Jack Conklin, tackle Chris Hubbard, fullback Andy Janovich, and kicker Cody Parkey.

