Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge hurt himself in pregame warm-ups Sunday, and now he’ll miss at least the next three weeks.

The team announced that Hodge had been placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury.

He’s played in three games this season, catching three passes for 51 yards.

Claimed off waivers from the Rams last year, he’s a core special teamer, and helps as a run-blocker this year.

Browns put KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk