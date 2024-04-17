Browns put Justin Murray on reserve/retired list

Offensive lineman Justin Murray signed a futures contract with the Browns in January, but he won't be continuing to try to make the team.

The NFL's daily transaction wire brings word that Murray has been placed on the reserve/retired list. The Browns also put wide receiver Rashard Higgins and linebacker Christian Kirksey on the list after they signed one-day contracts to retire as members of the team.

Murray signed to the Browns practice squad last November and never played in any games for the team. He played four games for the Titans last year before moving on to Cleveland.

Murray also saw game action for the Raiders, Cardinals, and Bills. He played in 41 total games and made 20 starts while in Arizona.