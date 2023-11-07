Browns put Jedrick Wills on injured reserve

Browns head coach Kyle Stefanski said that left tackle Jedrick Wills would be placed on injured reserve with an MCL sprain and the move became official on Tuesday.

Wills will miss a minimum of four games, but word on Monday was that he's expected to be out for about six weeks. This week's game at Baltimore will be the first one that Wills has missed since the 2021 season.

The Browns also placed cornerback Cameron Mitchell on injured reserve. Mitchell, who has a shoulder injury, has nine tackles and one pass defensed while appearing on defense and special teams in all eight games this season.

Wide receiver James Proche and tackle Geron Christian were signed off the practice squad to fill the open spots on the roster.