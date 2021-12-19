Browns put Jadeveon Clowney on COVID-19 reserve list

A report on Friday said that Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tested positive for COVID-19, but the team didn’t put him on the COVID reserve list on Friday or Saturday.

The move finally came on Sunday. The Browns announced that Clowney went on the list at the same time that they confirmed right guard Wyatt Teller has been activated from it.

Under the current protocols, Clowney could be activated if he tests negative ahead of Monday’s 2 p.m. ET deadline for the Browns to set their roster for their rescheduled game against the Raiders.

If that doesn’t happen, Myles Garrett and Takk McKinley will be the top defensive ends available for Cleveland.

The Browns also announced that they have signed tackle Alex Taylor off the practice squad and safety Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.

