Browns put Jacob Phillips on IR, sign S Nate Meadors and RB Jordan Wilkins

The Browns officially ended linebacker Jacob Phillips' season on Sunday.

Phillips tore his pectoral in the team's preseason game on Friday night and the Browns placed him on injured reserve. Because Phillips did not make the cut to the 53-man roster, there is no chance that he will be activated in the regular season.

The Browns also announced that they have signed safety Nate Meadors and running back Jordan Wilkins. Safety Bubba Bolden was waived to round out the day's roster moves.

Meadors played three regular season games for the Vikings over the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was credited with two tackles.

Wilkins made 53 appearances for the Colts and one appearance for the Titans over the last five seasons. He has 208 carries for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns for his career.