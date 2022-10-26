Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that he expects linebacker Jacob Phillips to miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury and the team made a roster move to clear space for a healthier player on Wednesday.

Phillips has been placed on injured reserve. The team has not made a corresponding move to fill the spot yet.

Phillips stepped into the starting lineup for the last four games after Anthony Walker‘s season-ending injury. Phillips had 46 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for a loss. two quarterback hits, and a pass defensed this season.

Veteran Deion Jones was acquired in a trade with the Falcons this month and made his first Browns appearance last Sunday. He’ll likely move up to the first team with Phillips out of action.

Browns put Jacob Phillips on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk