Browns put Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey, Charley Hughlett on COVID-19 list

The Browns added three more players to their reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin, kicker Cody Parkey and long snapper Charley Hughlett are the new additions. Fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard were placed on the list over the last week as a result of positive tests.

The team did not specify the reason why Conklin, Parkey and Hughlett were placed on the list. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they were high-risk close contacts of a non-staff member who tested positive.

Based on the timing of that contact, Pelissero reports there is hope they can play against the Eagles if they continue testing negative.

The Browns facility is open and the team is set to practice on Wednesday.

