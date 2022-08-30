Browns put Deshaun Watson on suspended list, set 53-man roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Rosen
    Josh Rosen
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension is underway.

The Browns placed Watson on the suspended list on Tuesday as they set their initial 53-man roster. He will not be permitted to practice with the team until November 14th and cannot play in a game until the Browns travel to Houston to face the Texans on December 4.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in Cleveland. The Browns released quarterback Josh Rosen on Tuesday.

Running back John Kelly was also released. The Browns waived linebackers Dakota Allen and Willie Harvey Jr.; wide receivers Daylen Baldwin, Mike Harley Jr. and Easop Winston; tight ends Miller Forristall, Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Zaire Mitchell-Paden; offensive linemen Blake Hance, Brock Hoffman, David Moore Jr., and Alex Taylor; cornerbacks Shaun Jolly and Herb Miller; safety Lavert Hill; defensive tackle Roderick PerryII; and fullback Johnny Stanton IV.

Browns put Deshaun Watson on suspended list, set 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • 'Have two more weeks': Browns' Jacoby Brissett sees time before opener as chance to grow

    Jacoby Brissett wasn't disappointed in his performance in his Browns debut in the preseason finale, but wants a lot more when the season starts.

  • Browns cutting Josh Rosen

    The Browns are moving on from one of their backup quarterback candidates. Cleveland is cutting Josh Rosen, according to multiple reports. Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July as the team’s fourth quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Dobbs. Watson’s suspension begins on Tuesday. Brissett is [more]

  • Browns initial 53-man roster is set

    The Browns initial 53-man roster is out ahead of the 4 PM deadline:

  • Cleveland Browns roster moves tracker: Official 53-man roster announced by team

    Here's a list of the moves the Cleveland Browns have made as they get their roster down to 53 before the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

  • Mayfield's comments add spark to Browns-Panthers Week 1 game

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has ignited what was already expected to be an emotionally charged Week 1 game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. According to Bills sideline reporter Cynthia Frelund, Mayfield had some choice words for the Browns following the Panthers’ 21-0 preseason win over Buffalo on Friday night. “I’m going to (expletive) them up,” Mayfield said of the Browns, according to what Frelund said on a podcast.

  • Opinion: As distasteful as it may seem, justice system worked in Watson case

    Absent some physical evidence, sex crimes like those Deshaun Watson was accused of are nearly impossible to prosecute.

  • Opinion: Watson's suspension not even one game per accuser

    No one should be cheering Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension.

  • Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?

    When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under [more]

  • Steelers cut Henry Mondeaux, Buddy Johnson

    The Steelers announced a number of roster moves on Tuesday that brought them to 56 players and leaves them with three moves to make with hours to go until the deadline. Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux was one of the players let go in the first wave of moves. Mondeaux had 21 tackles, two sacks and [more]

  • S Anthony Harris could reunite with Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland

    Fans hoped Harris would follow Stefanski to Cleveland in 2020, there is now another chance for a reunion between the two:

  • Rory McIlroy’s golf equipment through the years

    From the muscleback blades to his drivers and putters, see the golf equipment Rory McIlroy has used to win events around the world.

  • Former Israeli PM Netanyahu warned over festival disaster

    A state commission of inquiry into one of Israel's worst civil disasters issued a warning to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a senior police official on Tuesday that they may share responsibility for an accident that killed 45 people. The committee investigated the circumstances of the disaster in which a crowd of thousands of pilgrims at a religious festival in northern Israel last year created a deadly stampede and crush in a narrow passageway. The letter to Netanyahu, who leads Israel's right wing opposition Likud party, said he "did not act as expected of a prime minister" to correct longstanding safety concerns at the site even though "he knew or should have known" of the concerns.

  • 5 takeaways from the Steelers 1st half vs the Lions

    The Steelers offensive line was bad but Mitch Trubisky was great.

  • NFL 2022: Eagles trade for Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

    The Eagles picked up a new starting safety.

  • Titans’ Derrick Henry isn’t highest-ranked RB on NFL Top 100

    Derrick Henry landed at No. 12 on the NFL Top 100, but he wasn't the highest-ranked RB.

  • AFC West: tough division with talented group of QBs

    The AFC West no longer looks like such a cakewalk for the Kansas City Chiefs now that Tyreek Hill is dashing past defenders in Miami. Not only did the Chiefs shockingly send Patrick Mahomes' top receiver to the Dolphins for a fistful of draft picks, but their rivals all made major moves in hopes of ending Kansas City's divisional dominance. — The Chargers invested more than $70 million on defensive free agents as they surround QB Justin Herbert with a better roster.

  • Trubisky makes case for QB job as Steelers top Lions 19-9

    Mike Tomlin will meet with the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers' braintrust before announcing who will be the starting quarterback in Cincinnati in two weeks. Mitch Trubisky presented a pretty compelling case to make sure the conversation is a short one. Unharried behind an offensive line that remains very much a work in progress, Trubisky finished off a steady if not spectacular preseason with 80 seconds of precision, leading a crisp 92-yard touchdown drive to end the first half in a 19-9 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

  • Reloaded at WR, Dolphins have no room for Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

    Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden have talent but their talents won't be utilized in South Beach.

  • Panthers cut safety who injured Kristian Wilkerson in practice fight with Patriots

    Kenny Robinson is looking for a new home after the Panthers released the 23-year-old safety before Tuesday's NFL roster deadline. Patriots fans won't be shedding a tear over the news, that's for sure.

  • Minnesota Vikings plan to waive quarterback Kellen Mond

    In a not too surprising move, the Minnesota Vikings plan to waive the former third-round pick