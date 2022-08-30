Browns put Deshaun Watson on suspended list, set 53-man roster

Reuters

A state commission of inquiry into one of Israel's worst civil disasters issued a warning to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a senior police official on Tuesday that they may share responsibility for an accident that killed 45 people. The committee investigated the circumstances of the disaster in which a crowd of thousands of pilgrims at a religious festival in northern Israel last year created a deadly stampede and crush in a narrow passageway. The letter to Netanyahu, who leads Israel's right wing opposition Likud party, said he "did not act as expected of a prime minister" to correct longstanding safety concerns at the site even though "he knew or should have known" of the concerns.