Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that tight end Jesse James and defensive end Chase Winovich would not be in the lineup against the Steelers on Thursday night and they’ll miss at least three more games as well.

The Browns announced on Tuesday that both players have been placed on injured reserve. James has a biceps injury and Winovich injured his hamstring.

James played 18 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps in the first two weeks of the season. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant are the remaining tight ends on the active roster

Winovich had a tackle and two quarterback hits in 26 defensive snaps against the Jets after not playing on defense in the season opener. The Browns will also be without Jadeveon Clowney on Thursday, so rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will be in line for more action opposite Myles Garrett at defensive end.

Browns put Chase Winovich, Jesse James on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk