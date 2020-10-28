Browns protect some new faces on the practice squad

The Browns got back to protecting the full allotment of four players on the team’s practice squad in advance of Week 8. After losing a couple of players who were previously protected in prior weeks, keeping any players from getting poached off the practice squad is a good idea for Cleveland.

This week the Browns protected two familiar names and two new ones:

RB John Kelly

QB Kyle Lauletta

DE Cameron Malveaux

PK Matthew McCrane

McCrane and Kelly have been protected before. Malveaux and Lauletta have been newer additions to the practice squad. Lauletta is the team’s No. 3 quarterback after the team lost Garrett Gilbert to the Cowboys two weeks ago.

