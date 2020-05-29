Browns promote scout Glenn Cook

The Browns continue to reshape their front office under new General Manager Andrew Berry.

According to Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, the Browns are promoting Glenn Cook to vice president of player personnel.

Cook has been their assistant director of pro scouting the last four years, after spending the first four years of his career as a pro scout with the Pacckers. A former University of Miami linebacker, Cook worked alongside Berry with the Colts in 2011.

The Browns likely have other moves in personnel coming, as they’ve added former Colts G.M. Ryan Grigson to staff, along with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as vice president of football operations and Charles Walls as a national scout.

