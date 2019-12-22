Browns promote Robert McCary, waive Brandin Bryant
The Browns promoted defensive end Robert McCray from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday. To make room on the roster, the Browns waived defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.
McCray is a first-year player out of Indiana. He originally signed with Kansas City in 2018.
McCray spent time on the Chiefs’ practice squad last year and was on the Browns’ practice squad the past three weeks.
Bryant made two tackles in four games this season.
