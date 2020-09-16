The Browns have added some linebacker depth to the roster, in advance of Thursday’s game with the Bengals.

The team announced that linebacker Montrel Meander had been promoted from the practice squad.

The Grambling State product has been with their practice squad most of the last two years, though he was signed by the Raiders in 2018, but he didn’t get into a game there.

The Browns also waived tackle Alex Taylor from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Browns promote linebacker from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk