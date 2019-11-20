Browns promote J.T. Hassell from practice squad

The Browns elevated safety J.T. Hassell from the practice squad, the team announced.

Hassell is a rookie out of Florida Tech. He spent the first 11 weeks of the 2019 season as a member of the team’s practice squad.

He originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in May.

Hassell played in all four of the Browns’ preseason games, registering 14 tackles and a team-leading three tackles on special teams.

The Browns also announced the signing of safety A. J. Howard to the practice squad.