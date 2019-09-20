Browns promote a cornerback from practice squad

The Browns are dealing with some injuries at cornerback and they moved to add a healthy player to the group on Friday.

The team announced that they have promoted Robert Jackson from the practice squad. He fills the roster spot left open when the team waived running back Elijah McGuire on Thursday.

Jackson spent time on the Cleveland’s practice squad last year and had eight tackles in preseason for the Browns. He was undrafted out of UNLV in 2018.

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams were both limited in practice on Thursday because of hamstring injuries. Both players were new additions to the injury report and Jackson’s presence probably won’t make the Browns feel any better about playing the Rams without one or both of their top corners.