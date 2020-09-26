The Browns announced they promoted cornerback A.J. Green to the active roster from the practice squad.

Green is a rookie out of Oklahoma State.

He signed as an undrafted free agent and spent the first two weeks of the season on the Browns’ practice squad.

Green will revert to the practice squad Monday.

Green, who has never played an NFL game, made six interceptions, 21 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in four seasons in Stillwater.

Browns promote cornerback A.J. Green from practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk