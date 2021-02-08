Browns promote Ben Bloom to defensive run game coordinator

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

After going 11-5 and winning a playoff game, the Browns are keeping their 2020 coaching staff together. But one of its members will have a new title for 2021.

Cleveland has promoted Ben Bloom to defensive run game coordinator, the team announced on Monday.

Bloom joined the Browns’ staff last year as a senior defensive assistant after spending nine seasons with the Cowboys. He was Dallas’ defensive line coach from 2014-2015 and the team’s linebackers coach from 2018-2019.

“This means a lot,” Bloom said, via the team website. “It’s a great organization — head coach, coordinator, front office and ownership — everyone’s been terrific to work with. It means a lot they’re willing to give me a new title. I appreciate the opportunity to continue working and do my best to help the team win.”

Browns promote Ben Bloom to defensive run game coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories