Browns promote 2 practice squad players to active roster

The Cleveland Browns elevated a couple of players ahead of Week 15.

In the wake of multiple injuries at key positions, the Browns announced the promotion of linebacker Charlie Thomas III and safety Tanner McCalister to the active roster.

Thomas III is an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech who spent the entire season on the Browns practice squad. He’s played in one game this season – Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts – and registered one tackle in 18 special teams snaps. McCalister, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State, played four special teams snaps in one game this season – against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

The pair likely won’t see much action but will provide much-needed depth in two areas on defense greatly affected by injuries. The Browns lost safety Grant Delpit and linebacker Ogbo Okoronkwo to injured reserve this past week.

