Browns projected to finish third in AFC North by Touchdown Wire

It will all play out on the field very soon as the Cleveland Browns have reported for training camp. However, their win total projections have been all over the map all offseason. In another AFC North prediction completed by Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller, the Browns have this time been projected to finish 9-8.

Here is what Miller had to say about the Browns:

“With one of the most stacked rosters in the entire league, it will be up to this Cleveland coaching staff and embattled quarterback to bring it all together. Adding Za’Darius Smith to bookend all-pro edge rusher Myles Garrett is going to create a nightmare wrecking crew of a pass rush in front of an already solid unit. If the offense can manage to keep up, the Browns may very well find themselves in playoff contention.”

The Cincinnati Bengals were projected to win the North with 12 wins, while the Baltimore Ravens and Browns were both projected at nine wins. The Pittsburgh Steelers were projected to finish last with just seven wins in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire