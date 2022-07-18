Browns projected 53-man roster before training camp starts

The Cleveland Browns have gone through a myriad of changes so far this offseason and, with training camp and a decision on Deshaun Watson around the corner, are not done yet.

The offseason was full of them. It started off with a bang trading for Amari Cooper. Watson was the other major addition with Chase Winovich, Taven Bryan and Jakeem Grant helping areas of need. Jadeveon Clowney and Anthony Walker returned to help the team’s defense.

The draft added some intriguing talent and depth.

The team has also had some subtractions including the releases of Jarvis Landry, J.C. Tretter and Austin Hooper. Case Keenum was traded to Buffalo while M.J. Stewart signed with the Houston Texans.

Baker Mayfield was traded away last week.

While this is highly unlikely to be the team’s final 53-man roster at the end of training camp, it gives a look at where the roster currently sits. With multiple changes since our last projection, the roster starts to really take shape.

For this iteration, we will assume Watson on the roster to start camp with certainty coming sooner rather than later on his future.

Quarterback - 3

Starter: Deshaun Watson

Depth: Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs

Running Back - 6

Starter: Nick Chubb

Depth:Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford, Johnny Stanton IV

Wide Receiver - 5

Starters: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Depth: Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Jakeem Grant

Tight End - 3

Starters: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Depth: Marcus Santos-Silva

Offensive Line - 9

Starters: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin

Depth: Chris Hubbard, James Hudson, Blake Hance, Ethan Pocic

Defensive End - 5

Starters: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney

Depth: Chase Winovich, Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas

Defensive Tackle - 5

Starters: Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott

Depth: Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, Glen Logan

Linebacker - 5

Starters: Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Depth: Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II

Cornerback - 5

Starters: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II

Depth: Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, Martin (MJ) Emerson

Safety - 4

Starters: John Johnson III, Grant Delpit,

Depth: Ronnie Harrison, Richard LeCounte III

Special Teams - 3

Long Snapper: Charley Hughlett

Kicker: Cade York

Punter: Corey Bojorquez

