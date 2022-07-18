Browns projected 53-man roster before training camp starts
The Cleveland Browns have gone through a myriad of changes so far this offseason and, with training camp and a decision on Deshaun Watson around the corner, are not done yet.
The offseason was full of them. It started off with a bang trading for Amari Cooper. Watson was the other major addition with Chase Winovich, Taven Bryan and Jakeem Grant helping areas of need. Jadeveon Clowney and Anthony Walker returned to help the team’s defense.
The draft added some intriguing talent and depth.
The team has also had some subtractions including the releases of Jarvis Landry, J.C. Tretter and Austin Hooper. Case Keenum was traded to Buffalo while M.J. Stewart signed with the Houston Texans.
Baker Mayfield was traded away last week.
While this is highly unlikely to be the team’s final 53-man roster at the end of training camp, it gives a look at where the roster currently sits. With multiple changes since our last projection, the roster starts to really take shape.
For this iteration, we will assume Watson on the roster to start camp with certainty coming sooner rather than later on his future.
Quarterback - 3
Starter: Deshaun Watson
Depth: Jacoby Brissett, Josh Dobbs
Running Back - 6
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Starter: Nick Chubb
Depth:Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford, Johnny Stanton IV
Wide Receiver - 5
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Starters: Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones
Depth: Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Jakeem Grant
Tight End - 3
Starters: David Njoku, Harrison Bryant
Depth: Marcus Santos-Silva
Offensive Line - 9
(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Starters: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Nick Harris, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin
Depth: Chris Hubbard, James Hudson, Blake Hance, Ethan Pocic
Defensive End - 5
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Starters: Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney
Depth: Chase Winovich, Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas
Defensive Tackle - 5
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Starters: Taven Bryan, Jordan Elliott
Depth: Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai, Glen Logan
Linebacker - 5
[Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]
Starters: Anthony Walker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Depth: Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Tony Fields II
Cornerback - 5
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Starters: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II
Depth: Greedy Williams, A.J. Green, Martin (MJ) Emerson
Safety - 4
(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Starters: John Johnson III, Grant Delpit,
Depth: Ronnie Harrison, Richard LeCounte III
Special Teams - 3
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Long Snapper: Charley Hughlett
Kicker: Cade York
Punter: Corey Bojorquez
Roster Breakdown
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Here is the current breakdown:
QB: 3
RB: 6
WR: 5
TE: 3
OL: 9
DE: 5
DT: 5
LB: 5
CB: 5
S: 4
STs: 3
